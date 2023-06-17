KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a payout ratio of 95.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.6%.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.12. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 356.67 and a quick ratio of 356.67.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, Director Christen E.J. Lee bought 10,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $101,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Matthew A. Salem purchased 25,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,941.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Christen E.J. Lee purchased 10,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $101,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $152,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 43,000 shares of company stock worth $454,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 16,216 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KREF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc engages in originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

