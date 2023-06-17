Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,270,000 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the May 15th total of 17,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $37,680,000,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

KGC stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $4.88. 31,457,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,495,422. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $5.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 488.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $929.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.31 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,200.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on KGC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.