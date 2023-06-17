Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ:KA) CFO Keith Baker Purchases 5,000 Shares

Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ:KA – Get Rating) CFO Keith Baker bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $14,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 11,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,689.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kineta Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Kineta stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.50. Kineta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $15.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Kineta (NASDAQ:KA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter. Kineta had a negative return on equity of 1,449.31% and a negative net margin of 660.61%. Equities analysts expect that Kineta, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kineta

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Kineta by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 19,535 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kineta during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kineta during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kineta during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kineta in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

About Kineta

Kineta, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops immunotherapies for cancer patients. Its immuno-oncology focused platform aims at developing fully human antibodies to address the major mechanisms of cancer immune resistance. The company was founded by Shawn P. Iadonato and Charles L.

