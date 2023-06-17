Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Stillwater Investment Management LLC

Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,843,000 after purchasing an additional 60,332 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 68,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 15.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on KMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

NYSE:KMB opened at $137.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 80.82%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Stories

