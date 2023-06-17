Key Colony Management LLC Sells 172,818 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Key Colony Management LLC lowered its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,237,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 172,818 shares during the period. OneMain makes up 38.7% of Key Colony Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Key Colony Management LLC owned about 1.02% of OneMain worth $45,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 3.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 16,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OMF shares. Bank of America started coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on OneMain from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on OneMain from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on OneMain from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.07.

OneMain Trading Down 1.6 %

OMF opened at $43.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.54 and its 200-day moving average is $38.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.69. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.77 and a twelve month high of $46.99.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.65 million. OneMain had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 25.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Further Reading

