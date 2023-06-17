Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Short Interest Down 23.3% in May

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,644,700 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the May 15th total of 2,145,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 322.5 days.

Kelt Exploration Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $4.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,956. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.65. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $5.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KELTF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised Kelt Exploration from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to third party marketing companies.

