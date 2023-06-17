Keel Point LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shearwater Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 1,589,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,503,000 after purchasing an additional 53,502 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,443,000. Financial Alternatives Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,701,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 147,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 45,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $407,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $26.92 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

