Keel Point LLC Sells 3,361 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Keel Point LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 617,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,085,000 after acquiring an additional 125,966 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 66.4% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period.

Shares of ITA opened at $115.89 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.18.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

