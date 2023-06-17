Keel Point LLC Sells 223 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Keel Point LLC trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,937 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 256.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $138.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.79. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $142.53.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. New Street Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.96.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

