Keel Point LLC Sells 1,527 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Keel Point LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 37,794 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 35,107 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $641,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $29.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $232.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

