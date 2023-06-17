Keel Point LLC Sells 1,275 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Keel Point LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,441,000 after buying an additional 1,377,174 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,508,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,342,910,000 after buying an additional 175,871 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,992,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,936 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $441.71 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $445.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $419.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.14.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.