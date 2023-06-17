Keel Point LLC Makes New $420,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 51,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Financial Alternatives Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 26,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,311,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448,980 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $45.80 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.78.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

