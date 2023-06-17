Keel Point LLC Invests $396,000 in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 27,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 15,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWH opened at $19.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.78. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $22.65.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

