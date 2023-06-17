Keel Point LLC Acquires 1,027 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

MBB stock opened at $93.57 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $100.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.09.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2693 per share. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

