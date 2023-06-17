Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) Short Interest Update

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the May 15th total of 91,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kaspien stock. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. SVB Wealth LLC owned about 0.58% of Kaspien as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Kaspien stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.25. 107,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,535. Kaspien has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $10.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.63.

Kaspien ( NASDAQ:KSPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.48. Kaspien had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 1,013.63%. The firm had revenue of $32.93 million for the quarter.

Kaspien Holdings Inc operates an e-commerce services provider. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, Target, and others. The company's technology-enabled retailer that delivers brand partners across Amazon.com US, Amazon.com Canada, Target.com, and Walmart.com online marketplaces.

