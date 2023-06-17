Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $221.60

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $221.60 and last traded at $221.60, with a volume of 52316 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $214.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Kadant from $182.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kadant in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Kadant Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.30.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.27. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.58%.

Insider Transactions at Kadant

In other news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $274,641.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,427,283.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Fredrik H. Westerhout sold 480 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $103,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 1,364 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $274,641.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,427,283.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kadant

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Kadant by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Kadant by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Kadant by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Kadant by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

(Get Rating)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Further Reading

