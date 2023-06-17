Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Short Interest Up 22.4% in May

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the May 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Juggernaut Exploration Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JUGRF remained flat at $0.10 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08. Juggernaut Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16.

Juggernaut Exploration Company Profile

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for precious and base metal deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Midas property covering an area of approximately 16,671 hectares located in the Skeena Mining District, British Columbia; and the Empire property covering an area of approximately 16,399 hectares located in the Omineca Mining District, British Columbia.

