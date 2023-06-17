JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income (LON:MATE) Stock Price Down 0.6%

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc (LON:MATE – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 90.55 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 92.45 ($1.16). 9,983 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 52,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93 ($1.16).

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 92.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 93.47. The firm has a market cap of £70.14 million and a P/E ratio of -1,155.63.

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th were given a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5,000.00%.

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

