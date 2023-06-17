JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN) Shares Bought by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,674,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 724,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,942,000 after acquiring an additional 342,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,882,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:BBIN opened at $56.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.19.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.