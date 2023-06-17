Joystick Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5,515.03 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. In the last week, Joystick has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. Joystick has a market capitalization of $5.37 million and approximately $5,515.03 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can now be bought for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Joystick

JOY is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.02617657 USD and is down -3.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $6,679.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

