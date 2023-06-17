Joystick (JOY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5,001.81

Joystick (JOY) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 17th. Over the last week, Joystick has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. One Joystick token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. Joystick has a total market cap of $5.37 million and $5,001.81 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00017656 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00018572 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015134 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26,529.94 or 1.00034344 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.02617657 USD and is down -3.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $6,679.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

