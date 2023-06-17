Jonestown Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:JNES) Trading Up 3%

Jonestown Bank & Trust Co. (OTCMKTS:JNES – Get Rating) was up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.25 and last traded at $25.24. Approximately 301 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average of $28.39.

Jonestown Bank & Trust Co provides banking products and services in Lebanon County and Northern Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, statement savings, club accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

