Jonathan Cole Seltzer Sells 3,500 Shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Stock

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $64,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
EngageSmart Stock Performance
EngageSmart stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.12. The stock had a trading volume of 970,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,345. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.28. EngageSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $22.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.40 and a beta of 0.45.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on ESMT. Citigroup dropped their price target on EngageSmart from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on EngageSmart from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Craig Hallum began coverage on EngageSmart in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered EngageSmart from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EngageSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EngageSmart
EngageSmart Company Profile
EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EngageSmart (ESMT)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.