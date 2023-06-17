Jonathan Cole Seltzer Sells 3,500 Shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Stock

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMTGet Rating) insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $64,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

EngageSmart Stock Performance

EngageSmart stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.12. The stock had a trading volume of 970,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,345. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.28. EngageSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $22.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.40 and a beta of 0.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESMT. Citigroup dropped their price target on EngageSmart from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on EngageSmart from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Craig Hallum began coverage on EngageSmart in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered EngageSmart from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EngageSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EngageSmart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESMT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in EngageSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in EngageSmart by 82.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in EngageSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in EngageSmart by 131.0% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart Company Profile

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT)

