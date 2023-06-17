Jonathan Cole Seltzer Sells 3,500 Shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Stock

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $64,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

EngageSmart Stock Performance

EngageSmart stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.12. The stock had a trading volume of 970,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,345. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.28. EngageSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $22.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.40 and a beta of 0.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESMT. Citigroup dropped their price target on EngageSmart from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on EngageSmart from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Craig Hallum began coverage on EngageSmart in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered EngageSmart from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EngageSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EngageSmart

EngageSmart Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESMT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in EngageSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in EngageSmart by 82.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in EngageSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in EngageSmart by 131.0% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

