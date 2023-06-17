John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $526.13 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 0.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.
John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 3.1 %
WLY opened at $33.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.38 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.47. John Wiley & Sons has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $54.15.
John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 479.31%.
Insider Buying and Selling at John Wiley & Sons
Institutional Trading of John Wiley & Sons
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,724,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth about $175,812,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth about $174,063,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in John Wiley & Sons by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,620,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,818,000 after acquiring an additional 111,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its position in John Wiley & Sons by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 950,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,069,000 after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet cut John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.
About John Wiley & Sons
John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Wiley & Sons (WLY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.