John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $526.13 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 0.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 3.1 %

WLY opened at $33.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.38 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.47. John Wiley & Sons has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $54.15.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 479.31%.

In other news, EVP Matthew Leavy sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total transaction of $167,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,259.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,724,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth about $175,812,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth about $174,063,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in John Wiley & Sons by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,620,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,818,000 after acquiring an additional 111,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its position in John Wiley & Sons by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 950,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,069,000 after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

