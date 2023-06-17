John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.55

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.55 and traded as low as $20.04. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund shares last traded at $20.26, with a volume of 56,555 shares trading hands.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.12.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTD. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 255,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,538,000 after acquiring an additional 87,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 291,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after buying an additional 67,891 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $992,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $892,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $846,000.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

