John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.55

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.55 and traded as low as $20.04. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund shares last traded at $20.26, with a volume of 56,555 shares trading hands.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.12.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%.
Institutional Trading of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.