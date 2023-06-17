John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the May 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JHI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 99.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 83,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 41,484 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 138,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 80,578 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 57,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 24,674 shares during the period. 9.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JHI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.62. 10,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,878. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $14.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is a positive change from John Hancock Investors Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

