Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) to Issue Dividend of $1.18

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 1.1768 per share on Monday, August 7th. This represents a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd.

Jiangsu Expressway Price Performance

OTCMKTS:JEXYY opened at $19.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.01. Jiangsu Expressway has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $20.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Jiangsu Expressway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

About Jiangsu Expressway

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited engages in investment, construction, operation, and management of toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Zhendan Expressway, Yanjiang Expressway, Jiangyin Bridge, Sujiahang Expressway, Changyi Expressway, Yichang Expressway, and Wufengshan Bridge.

