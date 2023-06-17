JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Short Interest Down 28.2% in May

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the May 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:JDSPY remained flat at $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 8,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised JD Sports Fashion from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 210 ($2.63) to GBX 215 ($2.69) in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 210 ($2.63) to GBX 220 ($2.75) in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

