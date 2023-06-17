Jason R. Kelly Sells 100,000 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,594,680 shares in the company, valued at $18,709,626. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

Shares of DNA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.90. 27,605,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,820,281. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 97.13% and a negative net margin of 440.87%. The company had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.04 million. On average, analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 283.0% in the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 182,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 134,548 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 27.6% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,201,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 693,123 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 20.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 110,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 18,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,707,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,560,000 after acquiring an additional 800,982 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. William Blair downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.10.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

