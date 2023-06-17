Jason R. Kelly Sells 100,000 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,594,680 shares in the company, valued at $18,709,626. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance
Shares of DNA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.90. 27,605,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,820,281. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56.
Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 97.13% and a negative net margin of 440.87%. The company had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.04 million. On average, analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. William Blair downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.10.
Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.
