Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Short Interest Update

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the May 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Japan Prime Realty Investment Stock Performance

OTCMKTS JPRRF remained flat at $3,900.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,900.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,900.00. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a 12-month low of $3,900.00 and a 12-month high of $3,900.00.

Get Japan Prime Realty Investment alerts:

Japan Prime Realty Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation (JPR) was established on September 14, 2001, under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended), and was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Real Estate Investment Trust Section on June 14, 2002, with 289,600 outstanding investment units.

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Prime Realty Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Prime Realty Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.