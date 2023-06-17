Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Short Interest Update

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the May 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Japan Prime Realty Investment Stock Performance
OTCMKTS JPRRF remained flat at $3,900.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,900.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,900.00. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a 12-month low of $3,900.00 and a 12-month high of $3,900.00.
Japan Prime Realty Investment Company Profile
