Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JRFIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JRFIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the May 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 96.0 days.
Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Stock Performance
Shares of JRFIF remained flat at $713.23 during trading hours on Friday. Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment has a fifty-two week low of $689.76 and a fifty-two week high of $713.23.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment (JRFIF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.