James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JRVR. Barclays lowered their price target on James River Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of James River Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of James River Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.04. 902,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.90 million, a P/E ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.37. James River Group has a 1 year low of $18.78 and a 1 year high of $26.60.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.45 million. James River Group had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 2.97%. James River Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that James River Group will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of James River Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of James River Group by 218.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of James River Group by 839.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of James River Group in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of James River Group by 326.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

