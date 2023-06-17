James Halstead (LON:JHD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $197.29

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 197.29 ($2.47) and traded as high as GBX 218.52 ($2.73). James Halstead shares last traded at GBX 216.50 ($2.71), with a volume of 78,276 shares trading hands.

James Halstead Trading Up 2.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 210.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 197.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of £925.16 million, a P/E ratio of 2,220.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.32.

Get James Halstead alerts:

James Halstead Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. James Halstead’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,000.00%.

Insider Activity

James Halstead Company Profile

In other news, insider Anthony Wild sold 6,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.29), for a total value of £11,419.20 ($14,288.29). 42.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. It serves healthcare, education, offices, retail, sports, and leisure facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for James Halstead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Halstead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.