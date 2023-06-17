James Halstead (LON:JHD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $197.29

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 197.29 ($2.47) and traded as high as GBX 218.52 ($2.73). James Halstead shares last traded at GBX 216.50 ($2.71), with a volume of 78,276 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 210.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 197.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of £925.16 million, a P/E ratio of 2,220.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.32.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. James Halstead’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,000.00%.
James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. It serves healthcare, education, offices, retail, sports, and leisure facilities.
