J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $587.77

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 587.77 ($7.35) and traded as high as GBX 720 ($9.01). J D Wetherspoon shares last traded at GBX 696.50 ($8.71), with a volume of 351,493 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JDW. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.94) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.76) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.01) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 327.08, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £878.72 million, a P/E ratio of 1,287.74, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 722.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 587.77.

In other J D Wetherspoon news, insider John Hutson sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 780 ($9.76), for a total transaction of £140,400 ($175,675.68). Corporate insiders own 28.15% of the company’s stock.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 852 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

