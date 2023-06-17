J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co lessened its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 7,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 784,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,825,000 after purchasing an additional 40,942 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JBHT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.67.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JBHT opened at $176.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.92 and a one year high of $200.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 6.35%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $438,359.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at $5,194,330.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $438,359.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,194,330.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,895 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

