IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Short Interest Up 52.0% in May

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 370,800 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the May 15th total of 244,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

IZEA Worldwide Trading Up 338.0 %

IZEA stock traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.00. 347,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,872. IZEA Worldwide has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $4.72. The stock has a market cap of $187.41 million, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.66.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IZEA. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its position in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 31.7% in the first quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 486,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 117,069 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the third quarter worth $55,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its position in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 24.3% during the first quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 358,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 54.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. 8.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

