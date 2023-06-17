iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Shares Acquired by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,335 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,510,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,071,000 after buying an additional 41,949 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,236,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,015,000 after purchasing an additional 773,344 shares during the period. TPB Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 343.2% during the 3rd quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors now owns 828,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,106,000 after purchasing an additional 641,451 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC now owns 800,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,169,000 after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 774,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,929,000 after purchasing an additional 233,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:GSG traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.03. 195,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,319. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average of $20.18. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $25.22.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

