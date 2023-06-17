iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Lifted by Stairway Partners LLC

Stairway Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 7.7% of Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stairway Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $89,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $272.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $252.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.88. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $275.91.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

