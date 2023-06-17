iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $106.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.72. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

