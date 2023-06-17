iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Hits New 52-Week High at $93.06

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $93.06 and last traded at $93.06, with a volume of 32421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.14.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUSA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 108,131.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,766,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757,825 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,567,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,352,000 after acquiring an additional 367,640 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 615,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,666,000 after acquiring an additional 325,134 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth $20,604,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,153,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,946,000 after acquiring an additional 113,448 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

