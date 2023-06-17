iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Stock Price Down 0.2%

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $77.84 and last traded at $77.93. Approximately 27,960 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 40,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.11.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EUSA. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 178,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after buying an additional 38,214 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 141,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,309,000 after purchasing an additional 28,210 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 21,730 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $919,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $801,000.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

