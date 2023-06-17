iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Position Increased by Savior LLC

Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 182,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Savior LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Savior LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $508,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,351,000.

Shares of IQLT stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,179,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,896. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average of $34.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $36.45.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

