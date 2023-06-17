iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 488,400 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the May 15th total of 369,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $331,000.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ RING traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.10. 33,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,807. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average is $24.74. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $28.17. The company has a market capitalization of $422.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.2111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

