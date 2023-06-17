iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 239,900 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the May 15th total of 176,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.92. The company had a trading volume of 722,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,017. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $15.23. The stock has a market cap of $98.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.23.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.1692 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

About iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 457.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

(Get Rating)

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.