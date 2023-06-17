iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Short Interest Update

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the May 15th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 328,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IGOV remained flat at $39.76 during trading hours on Friday. 70,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,500. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.76. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $35.47 and a 12 month high of $42.50.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 53,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 129,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the period.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.