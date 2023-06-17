iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire owned about 0.12% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBMQ. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $385,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:IBMQ opened at $25.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.32.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2028. IBMQ was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

