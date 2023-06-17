iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 274,200 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the May 15th total of 214,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBTG stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.70. The stock had a trading volume of 120,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,794. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $22.34 and a 12-month high of $23.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.96.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.0727 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 892,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,273,000 after purchasing an additional 204,233 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,469,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,388,000 after purchasing an additional 100,804 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 377,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after buying an additional 60,428 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,081,000.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

