iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 274,200 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the May 15th total of 214,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Shares of IBTG stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.70. The stock had a trading volume of 120,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,794. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $22.34 and a 12-month high of $23.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.96.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.0727 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.
The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
