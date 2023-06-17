iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stake Reduced by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,659 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 5.2% of Rise Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $6,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 112,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after buying an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

FLOT opened at $50.71 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.43.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.