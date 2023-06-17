iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Short Interest Down 27.8% in May

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 636,000 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the May 15th total of 880,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 364,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.75. The company had a trading volume of 267,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,730. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.93. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.74 and a 1-year high of $74.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.3665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

