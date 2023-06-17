iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Shares Sold by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IYY opened at $107.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.83. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $85.43 and a 52 week high of $108.28.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

